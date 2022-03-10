Texas teen, gang member charged in deadly after-school brawl, reports say

Christopher Cavazos, 18, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

An 18-year-old member of the “10K” gang has been arrested in a large Houston-area brawl that ended in a student’s death last month, media reports say.

Christopher Cavazos was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his role in the Valentine’s Day fight, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

The Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 5 told the station that he is a documented member of the “10K” gang and he is accused of stabbing three students, including 17-year-old Marlon Robinson.

Robinson was taken to the hospital but died the following week. Before he died, he identified Cavazos as one of the people who stabbed him, according to charging documents.

KPRC reported that investigators obtained video of the brawl that showed Cavazos stabbing and slashing at people.

Two juveniles have also been charged, including one with murder. It is unclear if Cavazos’ charges will be upgraded.

Authorities previously said the incident started as a verbal altercation and involved about 11-18 students who attended Paetow High School in Katy ISD.

Three teenagers were stabbed and hospitalized, and bats and knives were found at the site. Some car windows were broken by bats, Precinct 5 constable deputies told KPRC.

One of the stabbing victims, 16, remains in critical condition.

In a statement released following Robinson’s death, Katy ISD called the incident a “heinous and senseless act of violence.”

