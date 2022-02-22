Texas teen stabbed in brawl among high school students dies from injuries

2 stabbed, 4 others injured after fight breaks out at park

A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in a Valentine’s-Day brawl in a west Harris County park has died from his injuries.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Marlon Robinson died on Sunday. Three people have now been charged, including a juvenile charged with murder, the sheriff said.

Charges for the other two people involved have yet to be released, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Authorities previously said the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Feb. 14 and it involved about 11-18 students who attend Paetow High School in Katy ISD.

Two students were stabbed and four others were injured, and bats and knives were found at the site. Some car windows were broken by bats, Precinct 5 constable deputies told KPRC.

Another juvenile, who appeared to be a suspect, was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Deputies said he had a dislocated shoulder and non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies told KPRC that the fight allegedly started over two girls.

In a statement released Monday, Katy ISD called the incident a “heinous and senseless act of violence.” Read the full statement below.

The District has been informed that one of the youth involved in the heinous and senseless act of violence that took place at Beckendorff Family Park on February 14 has tragically lost his life due to the incident. District personnel’s thoughts are with the family, individuals and community impacted. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the lead investigating agency on the case, has apprised that three individuals have been charged and one individual has been arrested for their involvement in the altercation that took place at the park.

