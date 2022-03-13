Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting at home near downtown, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 3/16/22: The medical examiner’s office identified the man killed on Lamar Street on Saturday as 57-year-old Paul Joseph Butler.

San Antonio police say 20-year-old Michael Montoya is charged with Butler’s murder. They said he shot Butler in the head and neck and left the scene before returning to turn himself in.

(Original Story)

A man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting at a home near downtown overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Lamar Street.

Police said they received calls for shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they were flagged down and told there was a situation inside the home.

A man was found shot in the living room. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

The suspect was also inside the home and was taken into custody.

