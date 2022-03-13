Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Northwest Side identified

A wrong-way driver is dead after a head-on crash on the city’s Northwest Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man killed in a head-on crash on the Northwest Side last weekend.

Jose Guadalupe Moya, 36, died from a blunt force injury he sustained in the crash, according to the ME.

Police said Moya was heading eastbound on the westbound lanes of Bandera when he struck another vehicle. He died at the scene.

Another driver involved in the crash was hospitalized but at last check was in stable condition.

Original:

A wrong-way driver is dead after a head-on crash on the city’s Northwest Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened in the 9400 block of Bandera Road around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a man was driving eastbound on the westbound lanes of Bandera Road when he struck another car.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The westbound lanes of Bandera were shut down for a few hours to process the scene but have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

