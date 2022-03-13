Argument leads to deadly shooting on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 3/15/22: The medical examiner’s office identified the man shot and killed over the weekend on the Northwest Side as 47-year-old Candelario Benavides-Martinez.

(Original Story)

A man is dead after he was shot during an argument in a Northwest Side parking lot overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a strip center off of 410 and Ingram Road around 11:30 p.m.

Police said two men were in the parking lot arguing when one of the men pulled a gun and shot at the other.

The man who was shot was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later, officers said.

The other man fled the scene in a white car.

The investigation is ongoing.

