A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday at N. Walters and Dignowity.

Fire officials said the pedestrian was taken from the scene by EMS but later died at an area hospital.

It’s unknown if the driver will face any charges and further details are limited at this time.

