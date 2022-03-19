58º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman injured, man in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck on South Side, SAPD says

The incident is being deemed an accident; driver won’t face charges

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joe Herrera, Photojournalist

Tags: South Side, SAPD, Police, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition and a woman is injured after they were both struck by a pickup truck on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday on Cadmus Street & L.C. Amos Jr.

Police said the pair, both in their 40s, was walking in the road when a silver pickup truck was heading westbound on Amos.

The driver told officers he had a glare in his eyesight from the sun and didn’t see the pedestrians in the road. Police said he ran over both of them with his truck.

Authorities said the man and woman were taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center. The woman is stable, but the man’s condition has worsened to critical.

The driver won’t face any charges, as police said the crash was an accident. The investigation continues.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

email