Woman injured, man in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition and a woman is injured after they were both struck by a pickup truck on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday on Cadmus Street & L.C. Amos Jr.

Police said the pair, both in their 40s, was walking in the road when a silver pickup truck was heading westbound on Amos.

The driver told officers he had a glare in his eyesight from the sun and didn’t see the pedestrians in the road. Police said he ran over both of them with his truck.

Authorities said the man and woman were taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center. The woman is stable, but the man’s condition has worsened to critical.

The driver won’t face any charges, as police said the crash was an accident. The investigation continues.

