1 person dead, 1 hospitalized in fiery rollover crash on Loop 1604 near Medina Creek, BCSO says

Vehicle went into median and barrier before falling 60 feet into embankment

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is hospitalized following a fiery vehicle crash on Loop 1604 early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office said.

The crash occurred around midnight on Loop 1604 southbound, near Medina Creek.

According to deputies, a male driver and a female passenger were inside a car when it went off the road and into a median, just before crashing through a barrier and then falling 60 feet into an embankment.

Deputies said the vehicle also went airborne and rolled several times before finally catching fire.

Emergency crews extracted the driver and he was taken to an area hospital, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the are now trying to determine exactly why the crash happened. It is unclear if either alcohol or speed played a role.

Traffic is presently being diverted to the access road near the Marbach Road exit. The main lanes are currently closed as emergency crews work at the scene.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

