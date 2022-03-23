Confirmed tornado in Guadalupe County Monday evening

Guadalupe County man, 70, escapes injury after tornado rips off roof, walls of his home

SAN ANTONIO – A tornado that touched down in Guadalupe County on Monday has been confirmed to be an EF2, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service surveyed the area and found that the tornado had an estimated peak wind speed of 115 mph and lasted from 5:48 p.m. to 6:08 p.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the tornado.

The NWS survey showed that the storm developed west of Seguin and dropped large hail in central Guadalupe County. When the storm reached east of Seguin, it began rotating, prompting a tornado warning, emergency officials said.

The rotation began to tighten as it crossed Interstate 10, and the tornado began roughly a minute later. Officials said the tornado crossed Appling Road, where it took off metal panels from two different barns. One barn lost all of its metal roofing and possibly some of an exterior wall.

Emergency management officials said the tornado then crossed along Highway 90 and moved nearly parallel to Woodrow Center Road for about a mile and a half. During this time, the tornado damaged several large trees and two homes. One home had minor damage to its roof and the other home sustained more significant damage to its roof.

Ad

The tornado that originated in Guadalupe County Monday has been confirmed as an EF2 tornado (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The same property had a large RV that was moved about 100 feet from where it was parked and was then destroyed when it hit a tree, officials said.

The NWS survey showed the tornado continuing down Woodrow Center Road and crossing Gander Slough Road. That’s where it moved into an area with not many roads along the San Marcos River. Along the river, many trees were snapped, uprooted, or heavily damaged.

As the storm began to cycle, the tornado moved northeast and then north, according to NWS.

A home was hit by the tornado, throwing an ATV. Two large trees, estimated to be over 300 years old, were either snapped or fully uprooted, officials said.

The tornado crossed Highway 80, damaging an old RV and causing more tree damage.

The tornado fell apart to the northeast of Stairtown and dissipated near FM 671, NWS said.

More on KSAT: