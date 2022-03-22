Guadalupe County assessing tornado damage, working to help affected families

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The National Weather Service began a tornado assessment in Seguin on Tuesday morning after some homeowners in Guadalupe County were displaced due to damage caused by Monday night’s storms.

“I met with the National Weather Service this morning. We don’t have confirmation on the size, but we can confirm that there was a tornado,” said Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County’s emergency management coordinator. “I’m going to say right now the damage is probably in the five-mile (stretch).”

The high winds, hail, rain and tornado activity resulted in severe damage to at least 24 properties, according to Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher. So far, seven homeowners have reported being displaced due to the damage caused by the storm.

“When you have displaced residents, that’s the most pressing issue,” Kutscher said. “Thank God that we didn’t have any serious injuries or fatalities reported.”

County officials connected the affected families with the Red Cross but hope to provide additional help.

“The most impacted area of our county was… on the eastern portion of Guadalupe County in between Appling Road and Woodrow Center (Road), north of Interstate 10, ultimately ending up in Caldwell County, north of Lockhart,” Kutscher said.

The stretch of land affected is in a rural area of the county.

“That area out there is still out of power, so the county is currently working on getting them some additional water supplies that they need,” Pinder said. “We also have to get with our utility companies, so Bluebonnet Electric and AEP are also service providers in that area.”

Damage assessments will continue, and they could take several weeks to complete, according to Pinder.

“We’ll do everything we can as the county to support those families,” Kutscher said.

Guadalupe County Emergency Management asks all damage from the storm be reported via email at emc@co.guadalupe.tx.us. The report must include the homeowner’s name, address affected, phone number, insurance, description and estimate of damage.

