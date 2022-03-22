65º

Video shows truck get flipped and spun in Texas tornado before driving off like nothing happened

Videos show wrath of tornadoes in Texas

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tornado flips, spins pickup truck but driver keeps on going

Like a rock — it’s a slogan that has some new backing behind it after a Chevy truck took a beating then kept on driving during Monday’s storms.

Severe weather in many parts of Texas resulted in tornadoes overnight and stormchaser Brian Emfinger tweeted a video he captured of one of the tornadoes that touched down near Elgin. The video shows a red truck getting flipped on its side and then spinning around before landing back on its tires.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the truck was a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crew cab and that the driver is estimated to be in his mid to late teens. He is believed to only have sustained a cut on his arm, according to the paper.

Storms produced hail in the San Antonio area but multiple tornadoes were also spotted in areas like Luling and Round Rock.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed how many tornadoes touched down in Texas overnight but those numbers are expected to be available after damage surveys.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center lists roughly 20 tornado sightings from Monday but many of those reports are believed to be the same tornado, which means the actual number of confirmed tornadoes will likely be lower.

Here are some videos of Monday’s tornadoes in Texas from social media:

