Video shows truck get flipped and spun in Texas tornado before driving off like nothing happened

Tornado flips, spins pickup truck but driver keeps on going

Like a rock — it’s a slogan that has some new backing behind it after a Chevy truck took a beating then kept on driving during Monday’s storms.

Severe weather in many parts of Texas resulted in tornadoes overnight and stormchaser Brian Emfinger tweeted a video he captured of one of the tornadoes that touched down near Elgin. The video shows a red truck getting flipped on its side and then spinning around before landing back on its tires.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the truck was a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crew cab and that the driver is estimated to be in his mid to late teens. He is believed to only have sustained a cut on his arm, according to the paper.

Storms produced hail in the San Antonio area but multiple tornadoes were also spotted in areas like Luling and Round Rock.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed how many tornadoes touched down in Texas overnight but those numbers are expected to be available after damage surveys.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center lists roughly 20 tornado sightings from Monday but many of those reports are believed to be the same tornado, which means the actual number of confirmed tornadoes will likely be lower.

Here are some videos of Monday’s tornadoes in Texas from social media:

Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

3/21/22 southwest of Crockett Texas. Tornado crosses the road with power flashes pic.twitter.com/QOJns0qMMt — Wall-nutWx (@IdlerJoseph) March 22, 2022

TEXAS TORNADO: Tornado rips outside a Walmart parking lot as an employee shouts for people to get to safety inside the building in Round Rock. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/AQ4q4ZRFm3 — Hanna Battah (@HannaBattahFox4) March 22, 2022

A traffic cam belonging to ABC affiliate KVUE took a direct hit from a tornado in Round Rock, Texas, about 20 miles north of Austin. https://t.co/kLaOY3DG0q pic.twitter.com/g0gd9o506E — ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2022

Here is the #video when the #Elgin, #Texas #tornado hit us today. We were very fortunate to lose only a window to #debris. In addition to these buildings getting destroyed, a pickup truck on the opposite side of the road was rolled by the tornado. #txwx #damage pic.twitter.com/YddeXaTUOf — Chimera Comstock (@SvrWxChaser) March 22, 2022

Tornado crossing the road in front of me near Elgin, TX. The debris is from a mobile home that was destroyed. One person was taken away by ambulance. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/Kr4Eb4Twuu — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

