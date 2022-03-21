86º

KSAT viewers share photos, videos of severe weather moving through San Antonio area

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

KSAT viewers share weather photos (KSAT 2022)

San Antonio – As the KSAT Weather Authority team tracks multiple threats including tornado warnings for multiple counties, KSAT viewers are sending photos and videos showing what it looks like in their backyards.

Submit your photos through the KSAT 12 Weather App or online here and we could use your photos online and on-air.

For the latest South Texas weather updates click here.

Melissa McGrew
New Braunfels
NBkitty

46@337 New Braunfels 4:55pm

New Braunfels
KSATJulie
Cibolo
Adam Savoie

Quarter sized hail

Cibolo
KSATJulie
Cibolo
jtnewbraunfels

Rotation seen over New Braunfels

New Braunfels

