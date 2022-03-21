Tornado Watch has been issued for San Antonio, Hill Country, New Braunfels, Seguin

A tornado watch has been issued for the counties in red until 10 PM Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the counties shaded in RED in the map above. A “watch” means that residents in the affected area should watch out for the potential of storms capable of producing tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts until 10 p.m. Monday.

If you eventually receive a tornado WARNING, please seek shelter indoors, in an interior room, away from windows, and on the lowest floor possible until the warning expires.

LIVE RADAR:

Watch storms develop, move through San Antonio and South Texas with a live, updating Doppler radar.

