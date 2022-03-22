74º

Social media videos show tornado reported in Round Rock

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Round Rock, Texas, Tornado
Tornado shelter sign. (Image by rgaudet17 via pixabay.)

SAN ANTONIO – The severe weather in Central Texas resulted in at least one reported tornado on Monday evening.

Round Rock police said they have received multiple reports of structural damage caused by the tornado that touched down around I-35 and Texas State Highway 45 shortly before 6 p.m.

Several residents posted photos and videos of the tornado on social media, giving a glimpse into the damage it caused. One video shows an overturned car and significant damage that was done to a business park.

The full scale of the damage caused by the tornado is not yet known.

Most of the state was placed under a tornado watch on Monday due to the severe weather. In the San Antonio area, quarter-sized hail was reported throughout the region.

Bexar County was cleared from the tornado watch around 7 p.m., but counties east of Bexar were still active as of 7:15 p.m.

Fares Sabawi has been a journalist in San Antonio for four years. He has covered several topics, but specializes in crime, courts, open records and data visualization.

