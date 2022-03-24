Fatal crash closes Loop 410 NB near Rittiman Road after vehicle goes off I-35, San Antonio police say

A fatal crash has closed part of Loop 410 NB near Rittiman Road after a vehicle went off I-35.

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person is dead following a vehicle crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. on I-35 North, near the Rittiman Road exit.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling northbound when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway and crashed below near Loop 410 on a bridge pillar. At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are now working to determine exactly how the crash happened, since there is no visible rail damage nearby.

A portion of Loop 410 northbound is presently closed and traffic is currently being directed off the Space Center Drive exit.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Ad