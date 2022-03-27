80º

Local News

Photos: Over 1,000 acres of land burned in Medina County

Some evacuations are still in effect Sunday

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Joshua Saunders, Photojournalist

Tim Irvin, Video Editor

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

William Caldera, Photojournalist

Medina County Fire. (KSAT)

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – What started as a vehicle fire in Medina County Friday escalated into a much larger wildfire, burning over 1,000 acres of land as of Sunday.

More than 100 firefighters from several agencies are working to contain the fire, but it’s unknown how much is contained at this time. Some evacuations in Medina County and the city of Mico are still in place.

With a red flag warning in effect, fire officials say the fire is expected to remain intense throughout Sunday.

You can see photos and videos of the Medina County fire down below:

Fire in Medina County. (KSAT)
Medina County Fire. (KSAT)
Medina County Fire. (KSAT)
Medina County Fire. (KSAT)
Smoke along the Bandera/Medina County line. (KSAT)
Medina County Fire. (KSAT)
Medina County Fire. (KSAT)
Medina County Fire. (KSAT)

