Medina County fire burns over 1,000 acres; Gov. Abbott to speak on fire response Sunday

The Medina County fire continues to grow in intensity and has burned 1,042 acres, according to Bexar County 2 Fire Department. It’s unknown how much has been contained as of yet.

Due to the current weather conditions and with the red flag warning still in effect, the fire is expected to remain intense throughout the day, according to fire officials.

Some residents were able to return to their homes Saturday night; however, that could change if the fire remains strong and active.

At last check, the city of Mico is to remain evacuated and Medina County residents who live on County Road 2615 between County Road 265 to just south of Paradise Canyon. This includes the High Mountain Ranch subdivision.

Fire officials are urging residents to have a go-bag ready in their vehicle or by the exit of their home in case they have to evacuate.

Evacuees can find shelter at the Loma Alta Middle School, located on 266 County Road 381 South in San Antonio.

The smoke from Medina County will be visible from San Antonio and could impact the air quality near Medina Lake, Bandera, Pipe Creek, Boerne, Comfort and Kerrville, officials say.

Everyone is urged to avoid the area as firefighters work to extinguish the flames and contain them.

Gov. Abbott is expected to speak Sunday afternoon in Medina County on the fire response efforts.

The live event is set for 3 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above.

🚩🚩🚩🚩RED FLAG WARNING DAY 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Good morning, - The Medina County fire #dasgoatfire is expected to stay... Posted by Bexar County 2 Fire Department on Sunday, March 27, 2022

