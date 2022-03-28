SAPD: Driver hospitalized, 4 migrants detained by Border Patrol after multi-county chase ends in Bexar County

A multi-county chase ended with a crash, an arrest and four migrants being detained on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A multi-county chase ended with a crash, a driver hospitalized and four migrants being detained on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on the I-35 access road and Hawthorne.

Police said a vehicle with a driver and four other occupants led authorities on a pursuit from Frio County, through Medina County and then crashed in Bexar County.

SAPD was not involved in the pursuit but they did respond to the crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Medina County law enforcement were involved in the chase.

The vehicle crashed into a fence, ending the pursuit. The driver was taken to a hospital in Medina County, but their condition is unknown.

Police said the driver is also expected to face charges in Medina County, though it’s unclear what those charges are.

Four migrants were detained by Border Patrol and one other person got away from authorities.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.