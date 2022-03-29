Fire damages home in Windcrest; no one hurt, officials say

WINDCREST, Texas – Two residents of a Windcrest home were able to safely escape a house fire early Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was called in around 12:45 a.m. at a home in the 220 block of Driftwind Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Walzem Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming from inside the home. The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to just one room. The two male residents inside the house managed to get out safely, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team is working to determine the exact cause.

The Windcrest Fire Department, Converse Fire Department, Bexar County ESD and Gardendale Fire Department all answered the call.

No injures were reported, firefighters said.