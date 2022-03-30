⚾ Kids wanna know: What’s it take to prepare a Major League baseball field?

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and noun, an educational platform designed to provide engaging content online for students and teachers.

Play ball! Major League Baseball is officially back, despite a previous work stoppage that had threatened to stop the season.

And while the game may have changed (just a tad) and several players may have changed teams, families and fans alike will soon be able to sit in the stands and enjoy a hot dog and what is known as America’s pastime. Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 7.

In this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” elementary students interviewed Greg Elliott, Director of Field Operations with the San Francisco Giants.

Elliott has been working with the Giants since 2008 and has made a career of taking care of ball fields.

He talks about how he found the Giants’ job, why he likes it so much and what his typical day looks like.

During the interview, students also asked if he gets to watch the games. You can watch the extended interview shorts for even more from the interview below:

Fun trivia questions for students

