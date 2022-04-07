Man accused of gunning down San Antonio elementary school teacher released on bond

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man accused of fatally shooting an elementary school teacher outside his Northwest Side apartment last month has been released on bond.

Bexar County Jail records show Mathew Thomas Wiessing, who was charged in the slaying of 23-year-old Michael Echaniz, was released on Wednesday.

His bond had been set at $250,000, records show. A pre-trial hearing has been set for April 26.

San Antonio police previously said they arrested Wiessing on March 24 and charged him with murder.

He allegedly shot Echaniz, a teacher at Great Hearts Forest Heights, on March 10 at the Eckert Heights Apartments in the 4800 block of Gus Eckert, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Echaniz in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds in his upper extremity.

Authorities believe Echaniz was trying to get inside of his vehicle when he was gunned down. An arrest warrant affidavit states the motive stemmed from Echaniz currently dating Wiessing’s ex-girlfriend.

Great Hearts Forest Heights informed the community about Weissing’s release in a letter sent on Wednesday.

Brendan Miniter, the superintendent of Great Hearts Texas, said Weissing was placed on house arrest and will be monitored through a GPS ankle bracelet.

Police presence will continue at the campus, he said.

“The court has also issued a No Contact Order that prohibits Mr. Wiessing from any contact with Great Hearts or the Echaniz family,” the superintendent said in the letter.

He continued, “The safety of our entire community is our highest priority. We are being diligent about security at all locations and will have a counselor on campus tomorrow ready to talk with any students in need.”

Tip led to suspect’s arrest

As the investigation continued after Echaniz’s death, SAPD received a tip from one of Wiessing’s family members, sharing information on the murder and confirming that he was involved.

Police said they located Wiessing and conducted a traffic stop on March 10. He agreed to talk with officers but during the interview, he was evasive and didn’t answer many questions, SAPD said.

Wiessing was later released, as police said they didn’t have enough evidence in the case, nor probable cause.

Homicide investigators collected surveillance video, which showed Wiessing going to the crime scene and fleeing after the shooting occurred.

Further evidence was collected and SAPD was able to obtain an arrest warrant for Wiessing.

Authorities believe Wiessing killed Echaniz because he was dating his ex-girlfriend after their relationship ended several months ago.

One of Wiessing’s relatives told police that he “had been taking the breakup poorly” and was leaving at odd hours of the day and night, according to the affidavit.

The relative also stated that on the day of the homicide, Wiessing returned home and washed a dark-colored hoodie, the affidavit states.

A 9mm handgun was believed to be used in the fatal shooting, though officials haven’t yet recovered the weapon.

