Dog and owner reunited three years after dog was stolen, thanks to BCSO deputies

SAN ANTONIO – A dog who was stolen nearly three years ago has been reunited with her owner.

Princess, the dog, was found outside near the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Princess was nearly run over outside the building.

Princess had a few cuts and her hair was matted when she was found.

She had a new collar but there was no number on it so BCSO Deputy Mitchell took Princess to the vet to see if she was microchipped.

It turns out Princess was indeed microchipped and her owner Stephanie had reported her stolen nearly three years prior.

“Princess was reunited with her owners thanks to Deputy Mitchell and we couldn’t be happier to have assisted with this reunion,” the Facebook post states.

