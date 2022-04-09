Man critically injured after being shot in face outside NW Side bar, police say

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face during a fight outside of a Northwest Side bar overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:49 a.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Babcock Road.

Officers were called to the scene for a shooting in progress. When police arrived, they found an injured 36-year-old man had been put into a pickup truck and was heading to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital.

SAPD followed the truck to the hospital and after the man went inside, he was later transported by EMS to University Hospital for further treatment.

Police said the man’s gunshot wound stemmed from a fight outside of a bar with another individual.

The suspect tried to fight with the man and then pulled out a gun and shot him in the face, according to officials. The suspect then got into a vehicle and sped away before officers arrived.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect and the investigation continues.

