Woman found shot to death along San Antonio River in Wilson County, sheriff's office says

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – A woman was found shot to death along the bank of the San Antonio River at a Wilson County park, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a deceased person at Helton Nature Park in the 15600 block of FM 775.

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The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived, they found the woman lying on the bank of the San Antonio River with a fatal gunshot wound.

There is no threat to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the woman’s identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Texas Rangers to investigate the circumstances and the woman’s manner of death.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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