Woman found shot to death along San Antonio River in Wilson County, sheriff's office says There is no threat to the public, according to the sheriff’s office Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News) WILSON COUNTY, Texas – A woman was found shot to death along the bank of the San Antonio River at a Wilson County park, according to the sheriff’s office.
Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a deceased person at Helton Nature Park in the 15600 block of FM 775.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived, they found the woman lying on the bank of the San Antonio River with a fatal gunshot wound.
There is no threat to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said the woman’s identity is being withheld pending further investigation.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Texas Rangers to investigate the circumstances and the woman’s manner of death.
Additional information was not immediately available.
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About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Ken Huizar headshot
Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.
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