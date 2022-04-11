Comedian Chris Rock announces San Antonio show in wake of Will Smith slap

Chris Rock presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SAN ANTONIO – Funnyman Chris Rock has announced an extension of his “Ego Death World Tour” in the weeks following the Will Smith slap, and it includes a San Antonio date.

The actor and comedian will perform at the Majestic Theatre at 8 p.m. on Nov. 10, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13. Prices start at $49.75, and they’ll be on sale at majesticempire.com.

Rock announced his “Ego Death” tour — his first in five years — a month before the onstage incident at the Oscars, but it didn’t include any Texas stops then.

In his first comedy show after the slap, Chris Rock received several standing ovations from a sold-out crowd in Boston.

Ticket prices for his shows also skyrocketed afterward.

At the March 27 Academy Awards, Rock was presenting the best documentary award and made jokes about several attendees, including Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said.

Pinkett Smith, who has spoken publicly about her hair loss condition, alopecia, had a closely shaved head similar to that of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie.

Smith strode from his front-row seat onto the stage and smacked Rock, stunning the comedian, the theater crowd and viewers at home.

Many thought it was a planned gag set up by the show or the men themselves, but the seriousness of the situation set in after Smith returned to his seat and angrily twice shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.”

Rock said he had no interest in pursuing charges when asked by police backstage.

Smith took the stage again less than an hour later to accept his Oscar, tearfully apologizing to the academy but notably omitting any mention of Rock. He compared himself to Richard Williams, the man he played in “King Richard,” “a fierce defender of his family.”

Smith later apologized to Rock on social media.

The motion picture academy has since banned him from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years.

