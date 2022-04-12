86º

LIVE

Local News

DWI arrests during Fiesta down compared to recent years, SAPD says

DWI arrests have gone down annually since 2018, data shows

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fiesta, SAPD, San Antonio, Data

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested less people for DWI offenses during Fiesta 2022 than in recent years, according to statistics released by the department on Tuesday.

Each year, SAPD puts out the number of DWI arrests that occurred during Fiesta time periods, which occurred this year between March 31 and April 10. Police say the data does not necessarily reflect whether the motorist was driving after attending a Fiesta event.

In 2022, police said they arrested 129 people for DWI during Fiesta, the lowest number over the past four years, though the citywide party was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers have been steadily declining since at least 2018, when 227 DWI arrests were reported during Fiesta.

Each year, San Antonio police step up DWI enforcement efforts during Fiesta.

“We have all the officers out in full force,” Lt. Michelle Ramos previously told KSAT. “As you know, we’ve been to some of these events, and you see officers at every corner.”

Besides the reduction in arrests, police also reported that there was not a Fiesta-related traffic fatality, continuing an 11-year streak.

Read more:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fares Sabawi has been a journalist in San Antonio for four years. He has covered several topics, but specializes in crime, courts, open records and data visualization.

email

twitter