San Antonio police patrolling Fiesta in full force to stop drunk drivers

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are out in full force during Fiesta, looking for intoxicated drivers and stopping those stumbling to their vehicles before they start driving.

“We have all the officers out in full force. As you know, we’ve been to some of these events, and you see officers at every corner,” said Lt. Michelle Ramos with the San Antonio Police Department.

From March 31 to April 6, SAPD arrested 77 people for DWI-related offenses.

In 2021, that number was 169 for the duration of Fiesta. In 2019, there were 204 arrests, and in 2018 there were 227.

“You need to think about your safety and the safety of the public. It doesn’t just affect you,” Ramos said.

But it will cost those arrested upwards of $17,000, according to a breakdown in costs by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. That figure includes court fees, attorney fees, and insurance costs going up.

What a DWI can cost you. Figures provide by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)

The cost of rideshare is under $100, depending on where you’re going. Police say think of a plan before you party.

