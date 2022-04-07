These downtown San Antonio streets will be closed for Battle of Flowers, Fiesta Flambeau parades

Street closures will extend one block away from the parade route, according to the Department of Public Works.

SAN ANTONIO – Some of the biggest events of the year in San Antonio, the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades, are about to take place after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be parties, cascarones, beautiful floats and chants of “show us your shoes” as the city celebrates the jewels of Fiesta — but there are also road closures to be aware of.

And with a different route this year, it’s not the typical streets that’ll be closed on Friday morning and Saturday night. Street closures will extend one block away from the parade route, according to the Department of Public Works.

Closures begin at 6 a.m. on Friday for the Battle of Flowers Parade and 2 p.m. on Saturday for the Fiesta Flambeau Parade, according to the city.

Ad

Here are the streets that will be closed during the parades:

Main from Ashby to Euclid;

Lexington from Main to Avenue A;

St. Mary’s from Richmond to 9th Street;

Brooklyn from Augusta to Elm;

Avenue E from 8th Street to Houston;

Houston from 3rd Street to Losoya;

Alamo from Travis to Market;

Commerce from Bowie to Santa Rosa;

Market/Dolorosa from Navarro to Santa Rosa (for disbanding);

Camaron from Commerce to IH 35; and

Crossroads for one block in each direction along the route, except Flores and Santa Rosa (in the disbanding area).

Another big event on Saturday, the King William Fair and Parade, will cause some street closures starting at 8 a.m.

Here’s a map of the event and the streets it will affect:

Map of King William Fair and Parade. (King William Fair and Parade.)

And these are the ongoing Fiesta events affecting traffic flow:

Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square: April 1-10. Affected streets: San Saba Street from Dolorosa to Commerce

NIOSA at La Villita: April 5-8. Affected streets: Presa from Nueva to Market, Nueva from Hemisfair Blvd to St. Mary’s, and Alamo from Villita to Chavez.

If you’re heading to the parades or the area in general, here’s how to access the downtown area:

Take the Downtown exit from the westbound IH 10 upper level;

Take the San Pedro exit from the NB IH 35 lower level;

Take the Martin exit from the NB IH 35 lower level;

Take the Cesar Chavez exits from NB and SB IH 35; or

Take the Cesar Chavez exits from NB and SB IH 37.

Read also: