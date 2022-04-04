These City of San Antonio offices will be closed Friday for Fiesta San Jacinto Day/Battle of Flowers

To honor the Fiesta of San Jacinto Holiday on Friday, several offices in the City of San Antonio will be closed.
City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Friday, when the Battle of Flowers parade will take place. However, public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.
Here’s the City of San Antonio’s operation schedule on Friday, April 8:
Open:
- Police will be on duty
- SAPD’s Detention Center and the Magistrate Court
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (until 11 p.m. for urgent animal care or traffic related concerns)
- All Curative Testing locations and Community Lab Mass Testing Sites and select vaccination clinics will be open unless otherwise indicated
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday; however, standard parking rates will apply at all City-operated garages and lots.
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- City parks and trails
- Dead animal collection crews
- Recycling, organics, and garbage will operate on regular collection days
- Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling
- Bulky waste collection centers (Bitters, Culebra, Frio City and Rigsby) and Culebra household hazardous waste site
- Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (manned by WellMed personnel)
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- Mayor’s Fitness Council
Closed:
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- The following Metro Health clinics and programs (Diabetes, Immunization Clinic on North Mel Waiters Way, WIC, Healthy Start, Project Worth, San Antonio Lactation Support Center, and Oral Health, Nutrition)
- The COVID-19 Hotline
- Housing Assistance Hotline
- Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799)
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
- All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites, with the exception of Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (will be open)
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Limited Fitness and Park classes will not be held
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- Central Library and all branch libraries
- Development Services Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- The Carver Community Cultural Center
- La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Spanish Governor’s Palace (April 8 and 9)
- Solid Waste Management Department Administrative Offices
- Animal Care Services and Adoption Center (re-opens Saturday, April 9 regular business hours)
