Petition for more safety measures sought after death of cyclist on Salado Creek Greenway

SAN ANTONIO – Days after a cyclist was hit and killed while riding through a pedestrian crossing along Salado Creek Greenway, the Linear Creekway Parks Advisory Board got the wheels turning for added safety measures.

Craig Steven Gulledge, 53, was hit by a vehicle on March 17 after police said he disregarded a stop sign at the access road. The intersection is located in the 1900 block of NE Loop 410 near the Los Patios entrance.

Added signage at the intersection of deadly cyclist accident (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Advocates however, say more signage and traffic calming measures are needed.

“We’ve been able to get under the roadways or over the roadways, whatever the infrastructure enables,” Greg Hammer, Linear Creekway Parks Advisory Board Chair said. “But this is one of those where we were forced to put in a pedestrian crossing and make it as safe as possible.”

The board meets with city leaders monthly.

“It’s an advisory board to council that oversees the development of the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trails,” Hammer said. “The traffic is going 45 miles an hour. It’s a high rate of speed.”

The advisory board has petitioned for a traffic study.

“We had some very good discussion regarding what additional measures might be taken to help reduce risk at this intersection,” Hammer said. “The city, of course, manages the crossing. TxDOT owns the right of way, so those two agencies have to work together.”

The project could happen within the next six months.

“We’re seeking additional funding now through the bond program, which will come up for a vote in May,” Hammer said.

The city has already installed a new sign to once again to encourage cyclist to slow down and dismount their bikes.

“A traffic engineer will look at all the conditions, the speed limit the crossing itself, and then recommend additional traffic calming measures,” Hammer said. “Hopefully, (with) that we can help reduce the speed of those vehicles approaching this crossing.”

