Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle after veering off North Side trail identified by medical examiner

A man who veered off of a trail while on his bicycle was fatally struck by a vehicle on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist who was hit and killed by a vehicle after veering off of a trail on the North Side last week has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Craig Steven Gulledge, 53, died from blunt force injuries he sustained in the incident, according to the ME.

Police were called around 7 p.m. Thursday to the Salado Creek Greenway in the 1900 block of NE Loop 410 near Post Oak Lane.

Gulledge was riding his bike when he disregarded a stop sign at an access road and rode into the path of a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid Gulledge, striking him, police said.

Authorities said the driver stayed at the scene until officers and first responders arrived. Gulledge died from his injuries at the scene.

Nothing malicious is suspected, according to SAPD.

