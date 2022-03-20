Man injured, woman arrested after argument ends with stabbing on SE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is injured and a woman is in custody after a heated argument escalated into a stabbing overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 7:53 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of E Southcross Boulevard.

Officers were called for a cutting in progress and when they arrived, they found a 51-year-old man injured in his upper abdomen.

Police said the man got into an argument with a 46-year-old woman before the situation escalated. The woman reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the man.

He was taken by EMS to an area hospital and at last check is in stable condition.

The woman was arrested and is charged with aggravated assault. The investigation continues.

