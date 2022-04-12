74º

Woman hit by gunfire while sitting inside her Southwest Side home, police say

Call came out at 6 a.m. for a shooting in 8400 block of Hidden Bow

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 30-year-old woman was struck by gunfire while sitting inside her Southwest Side home early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 6 a.m. to a home in the 8400 block of Hidden Bow, not far from Old Pearsall Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the woman was hit in the chest by gunfire that was sprayed from outside. The bullet went through a wall and then struck her, police said.

Authorities say the woman was simply sitting inside the home when she was hit. She was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

SAPD said they do not have any information on a possible suspect or a motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

