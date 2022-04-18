Man found dead in fire at South Side home

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire on Monday, April 18, 2022, in the 4300 block of South Flores Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead after a fire erupted at a South Side home on Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called out at 4:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Flores Street, just north of Division Road.

San Antonio firefighters said when they arrived, the roof of the home was fully engulfed in flames. Fearing a roof collapse, SAFD pulled their crew out of the house and went defensive.

SAFD originally said two people were found dead inside the home, but spokesperson Woody Woodward later clarified and said only one person, a man, had died.

The man’s name and age have not been released. This is the 11th fire victim in San Antonio this year, Woodward said.

Firefighters also had trouble getting inside because of burglar bars, he added.

SAFD said the structure is an older home that had a business added in the front. Arson investigators were called to the home.

The cause is unclear at this time.

Ad

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: