Teen flees after stabbing boyfriend and his father during altercation on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a teenager who stabbed her boyfriend and his father during an altercation late Sunday night.

Officers were called around 10 p.m. to the 1400 block of Kayton Avenue, not far from Rigsby Avenue on the city’s East Side after receiving word of two people wounded.

According to police, the father was trying to break up the altercation between the pair when he was stabbed. The man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

SAPD said the 17-year-old girl fled after the stabbing. She has not been found. At this time, is not exactly clear why the altercation occurred.

The boyfriend was also also taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.