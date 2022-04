The logo of H-E-B is seen outside of a store in Houston in this undated file photo.

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B will hold a career fair on Wednesday for those looking to apply for its warehouse jobs.

The fair will be between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 20, and interviews will be conducted on-site.

Those interested in applying can text “selector” to 81931 to enter their information online.

Interviews will be held at 5600 Business Park, Suite 509.

See the flyer below for more information, or click here if you’re unable to view it.