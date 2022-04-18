Spurs legend Tony Parker to unveil private pop culture collection at San Antonio Museum of Art

In partnership with the San Antonio Museum of Art, Spurs legend Tony Parker will present “Tony Parker’s Heroes and Villains” from June 10 to September 4.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker collected more than just four NBA rings throughout the years.

Parker is also a collector of pop culture memorabilia, and he plans on sharing it publicly for the first time at a museum exhibition.

In partnership with the San Antonio Museum of Art, the four-time NBA champion will present “Tony Parker’s Heroes and Villains” from June 10 to Sept 4.

Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale Friday, April 22.

Throughout the years, Parker has amassed a collection of over 30 larger-than-life-statues of film and comic book heroes and villains, including Superman, Spiderman, Thor, Captain America, Wonder Woman, and Thanos.

“We appreciate the legendary Tony Parker making his collection available to San Antonio,” said Emily Ballew Neff, PhD, The Kelso Director of the San Antonio Museum of Art. “This exhibition will be a blast for anyone who has wondered what it would be like to stand face to face with a superhero or supervillain.”

