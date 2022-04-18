Daddy Yankee adds second San Antonio show after selling out first concert

FILE - Daddy Yankee performs at Premio Lo Nuestro on Feb. 16, 2021, in Miami. The reggaeton star announced on Sunday March 20, 2022 that he will retire after his farewell tour, "La ltima Vuelta," promoting his upcoming album "Legendaddy," (The Last Round). (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Daddy Yankee, the “King of Reggaetón,” has added a second San Antonio show on his “La Ultima Vuelta” (The Last Round) farewell tour after selling out his first concert within days, according to the AT&T Center.

The second concert will take place on Friday, Dec. 16. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22 at Ticketmaster.com and AT&TCenter.com. Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21, with the code “LASTTURN2.”

His previously announced show, which is sold out according to his website, is set for Wednesday, Sept. 14. His website shows that several other concerts in major U.S. cities, including Dallas and Houston, are also sold out.

Ad

The 45-year-old Puerto Rican star surprised his fans when he announced his plans for retirement last month. His fame of more than three decades put reggaetón on the world map.

His success has made him one of the biggest idols in Latin music and a winner of six Latin Grammy Awards.

“This career, which has been a marathon, at last I see the finish line,” the 45-year-old Puerto Rican star said in Spanish in a video posted March 20 on his website. “This genre, people tell me that I made it global, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors to make this genre the biggest in the world.

“Today I announce formally my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” added Yankee, who in 1995 released his first album, “No Mercy,” and reached international stardom a few years later with the iconic “Barrio Fino.”

Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, released “Legendaddy” last month, which he defined as “a collector’s item” that includes all the styles that have defined him. “‘Legendaddy’ is struggle, party, war, romance,” he said of the album, his first in a decade since 2012′s “Prestige.”

Ad

“La Última Vuelta World Tour” kicks off in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 10.

Read also: