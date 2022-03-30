Daddy Yankee coming to San Antonio on ‘La Ultima Vuelta’ farewell tour

FILE - Daddy Yankee performs at Premio Lo Nuestro on Feb. 16, 2021, in Miami. The reggaeton star announced on Sunday March 20, 2022 that he will retire after his farewell tour, "La ltima Vuelta," promoting his upcoming album "Legendaddy," (The Last Round). (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The “King of Reggaetón” is saying goodbye to his music career on his “La Ultima Vuelta” (The Last Round) farewell tour, and one of those stops is in San Antonio.

Daddy Yankee, who gave the world “Gasolina” in the mid-2000s, will perform at the AT&T Center on Sept. 14, the venue announced on Wednesday.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 4, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and AT&TCenter.com. Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, with the code “LASTTURN.”

Ad

The 45-year-old Puerto Rican star surprised his fans when he announced his plans for retirement earlier this month. His fame of more than three decades put reggaetón on the world map.

His success has made him one of the biggest idols in Latin music and a winner of six Latin Grammy Awards.

“This career, which has been a marathon, at last I see the finish line,” the 45-year-old Puerto Rican star said in Spanish in a video posted March 20 on his website. “This genre, people tell me that I made it global, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors to make this genre the biggest in the world.

“Today I announce formally my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” added Yankee, who in 1995 released his first album, “No Mercy,” and reached international stardom a few years later with the iconic “Barrio Fino.”

Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, released “Legendaddy” on Thursday, which he defined as “a collector’s item” that includes all the styles that have defined him. “‘Legendaddy’ is struggle, party, war, romance,” he said of the album, his first in a decade since 2012′s “Prestige.”

Ad

“La Última Vuelta World Tour” kicks off in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 10.

Read also: