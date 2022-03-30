Country star Eric Church cancels San Antonio show to watch Final Four, calls it ‘selfish’ but a ‘dream’

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SAN ANTONIO – Country music star Eric Church is canceling his San Antonio show on Saturday to attend the Final Four game between UNC and Duke — what he calls a “sports enthusiast’s dream.”

The “Drink In My Hand” singer let his fans know about his decision on Tuesday night, calling it “the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do,” according to an email obtained by Variety. Church’s fans call themselves “the Choir.”

He had been scheduled to perform at the AT&T Center on Saturday night, but he said he will instead be at the game to cheer on the North Carolina Tar Heels.

They take on Duke just before 8 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

His message to his fans said:

“This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four. As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the year but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.

“This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.”

Ticketmaster says that ticket buyers will be automatically refunded within 30 days. It will be processed through the original form of payment.

After the announcement, many fans took to Twitter to support or criticize the move.

One Twitter named @Commish_ said he and his wife flew down from Canada to see Church for a birthday celebration.

@ericchurch Just received your notice to why Sat concert cancelled. My wife and I flew from Alberta, Canada to Texas today to see the show for her birthday. With that in mind, imagine how your North Carolina basketball excuse reads to us! We’re in shock you’d be this selfish. — GJN (@Commish_) March 29, 2022

Another user, @DuBoseDefense, called it “absolutely unacceptable and childish to cancel a concert so you can watch basketball.”

I hope #ericchurch fans who wasted money on airfare, hotels, etc. will consider suing him. Absolutely unacceptable and childish to cancel a concert so you can watch basketball. If you're obsessed with basketball, don't schedule a concert during the Final Four. — Coby DuBose (@DuBoseDefense) March 29, 2022

Other people praised the singer for taking time for himself and his family.

Honestly, good for him. I can't even imagine having almost every weekend of the year planned out a year or two in advance. @ericchurch enjoy the game! https://t.co/KM1IlroXwi — Marissa Gomez (@marissagomez) March 29, 2022

