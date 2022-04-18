Testimony begins Tuesday for San Antonio man charged with 2019 double murder

Jonathan Johnson was charged in a 2019 double homicide on San Antonio's south side.

SAN ANTONIO – A capital murder trial will begin on Tuesday in the 226th Criminal District Court for a man accused of killing two people inside their South Side apartment in 2019.

Johnathan Johnson was arrested in Feb. 2019 and accused of killing 19-year-old Andre Rangel and 18-year-old Katrina Casarez inside their apartment in the 500 block of Hot Wells Boulevard.

At the time of the slayings, police said according to witnesses Johnson kicked down the door to the apartment and began shooting.

Two other women inside were wounded but survived their injuries and one was able to identify Johnson as being the shooter.

Opening arguments and testimony is expected to begin Tuesday morning and the case will be heard by Judge Velia Meza.

This is a non-death capital murder trial as the prosecution is not seeking the death penalty.

If found guilty, Johnson is facing life in prison.

