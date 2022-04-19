COVID-19 testing sites at Wonderland Mall of the Americas, Alamo Colleges District Office to close April 29

SAN ANTONIO – Two more COVID-19 testing sites will be closing in San Antonio due to a lack of demand for testing.

According to a news release, the City of San Antonio will close the COVID-19 testing site at the Alamo Colleges District Office on North Alamo and Bexar County will close its testing site at the Wonderland Mall of the Americas. Both sites were operated by Community Labs. The last day of operation for both locations is 6 p.m. Friday, April 29.

“Although the demand for COVID-19 tests has declined, we still encourage the public to test before large gatherings and travel, as well as three to five days after an exposure, and of course if you are having symptoms,” said San Antonio Metro Health District Assistant Director Dr. Anita K. Kurian. “If you didn’t already order your eight free home tests from the federal government, please do so now.”

People with commercial health insurance, Medicare and Medicaid can also order up to eight home tests each month, as long as the public health emergency lasts, by contacting their insurer.

Ad

The public can order no-cost at-home COVID-19 tests for your residential household through the United States Postal Service.

The tests available for order are rapid antigen at-home tests (not PCR), can be taken anywhere, offer results within 30 minutes, and work whether you have COVID-19 symptoms or not.

People who have difficulty accessing the internet can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. A Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) is available to specifically help people with disabilities place orders—call 1-888-677-1199, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or email DIAL@usaginganddisability.org.

For a complete list of COVID-19 test sites or a list of vaccine pop-up clinics, visit covid19.sanantonio.gov or call 311 and select option 8.

Ad

Also on KSAT.com: