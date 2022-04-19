San Antonio man charged for possessing child porn, drugging girl, records show

Dustin Cody McCall has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of the delivery of a controlled substance or marijuana to a minor, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man from San Antonio has been arrested for allegedly having multiple images of child pornography on his cell phone, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

Dustin Cody McCall has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of the delivery of a controlled substance or marijuana to a minor, records show.

He was booked on Monday, more than five months after the Texas Office of the Attorney General received a report about him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The caller stated they connected with McCall on Mocospace and met in person sometime in late October. McCall later showed that person images of what appeared to depict minors nude and engaging in sexual acts, the affidavit states.

McCall told the person that he met two of the minors at H-E-B and they were 13 and 14 years old, though the caller believed they were younger than that.

McCall said he injected one of the girls with a drug so “she would be more compliant,” the person told authorities.

He had other images including children tied up and in bikinis, investigators said.

In January, authorities searched McCall’s Northwest Side home and his cell phones.

The affidavit states agents discovered multiple images of apparent child pornography.

Records show his bond is set at $180,000. A pre-trial hearing is set for May 31.

