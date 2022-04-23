82º

Man shot in buttock while riding bike

Hardy Meredith, Producer

San Antonio Police say a man was shot while riding his bike just south of the downtown area late Friday night.

It happened just before midnight, in the 500 block of West Mitchell Street, near I-10 and Probandt.

SAPD says the man, in his 20s, was riding the bike when someone in an SUV pulled up and fired several shots, hitting the victim in the buttock.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The person in the SUV got away.

Police have not given a description of the suspect.

