You can get paid $10K to eat tacos across Texas this summer. Here’s how.

TEXAS – Taco ‘bout a dream! If you’re willing to travel, track down and taste some of the best tacos across Texas this summer, then this job is for you.

Favor Delivery, an online food ordering platform based in Austin, is looking for its first-ever Chief Taco Officer.

As the Chief Taco Officer, you’ll simply document your findings as you travel from city-to-city. And, you’ll be paid $10,000.

As part of your taco search, Favor will deliver your food to you for at least two meals during your stay in each city. Favor said it will also provide “all of your accommodations, which includes your hotel or Airbnb, your car and wellness activities galore.”

Ad

If that’s not enough reason to apply, Favor will also award you with free delivery for a year and some customized Favor gear.

To apply, just follow these instructions:

Create a short video (1 minute or less) explaining why you’re the best person for the job and why you’re excited. Share your video on TikTok or on Instagram Reels. Make sure your account is public and tag @favor and add #FavorDreamJob to the post. Lastly, fill out Favor’s application form, which can be found here , and submit the link to your video.

Disclaimer, you must be 21 years old or older to apply. If you’re a finalist, Favor will be sure to notify you.

Good luck and happy eats!

More on KSAT: