Community leaders present plan to reduce inequity among San Antonio youth

SAN ANTONIO – Community leaders hope to reduce stark inequity issues among students with the launch of the Future Ready Bexar County Plan.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will be joined by multiple school and nonprofit leaders to unveil the plan Thursday at 2 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article.

The UP Partnership, a nonprofit that works to prepare today’s students for the future, took the lead on the plan, which began in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which further exposed inequities.

The UP Partnership first began with an Equitable Recovery Pledge that received more than 80 signatures from Bexar County leaders and executives.

The Future Ready Bexar County Plan will expand on that pledge, turning it into an actionable plan with financial support from multiple institutions, including San Antonio Area Foundation, USAA, the City of San Antonio’s Department of Human Services and Blue Meridian Partners.

