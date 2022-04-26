San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg to deliver State of the City address on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will deliver his annual United State of the City address on Tuesday.

Nirenberg is expected to speak on his continued vision for San Antonio, including remarks on the $1.2 billion municipal bond package that will go before voters on May 7.

The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Alamo Asian American Chamber of Commerce, and San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside (SAGE) are hosting the sold-out event at Tech Port Center + Arena, located in the heart of Port San Antonio’s technology campus.

KSAT.com will be livestreaming the address, which you can view in a video player above, starting at noon.

According to a news release, Nirenberg has been committed to growing and diversifying San Antonio’s economy, creating more jobs, and making the city more inclusive and equitable, since being elected in 2017.

Nirenberg was elected Mayor on June 10, 2017, and served as the District 8 City Council representative for four years beginning with his election in June of 2013.

