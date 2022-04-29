12 On Your Side: $5 Dinner Mom offers ways to save money on groceries

Hello weekend!

If saving money is priority for you, it’s time to get intentional. Even changing a few habits can help. Let’s talk groceries. The price of just about everything has been climbing. You can’t change the price, but you can change your behaviors. So, who better to get advice and inspo from than Erin Chase, the $5 Dinner Mom? When I grow up, want to be her.

This week, she opened her home kitchen to us to share some ways to save money. Of course, you can shop sales, make grocery lists, use coupons and even a cash-back app, but we were talking about some other ways. One of her favorites is freezer meals. And she showed us how to make a lot of tacos out of just one pound of ground beef.

Ad

You can check out our visits with Erin below:

If you’re shopping for infant formula, you already know the big challenge. Store shelves are pretty thinned out. This week, I spoke with one mom who’s called on family and friends across the country to help her find formula for her six-week-old. Manufacturers are trying to replenish, but it seems to be slow-going. I spoke with a pediatrician for her do’s and don’ts to manage the shortage.

Air fryers are been the hot kitchen appliance for a while now, literally. Well, if you bought one from Best Buy, there is a recall to know about. The retailer recalled about 770,000 Insignia air fryers because they may overheat and start a fire. Dozens of incidents have been reported. The recall is for Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens sold between November 2018 and February of this year. You can return them to the store.

Ad

Here’s a List of Affected Models

NS-AF32DBK9

NS-AF32MBK9

NS-AF50MBK9

NS-AF53DSS0

NS-AF53MSS0

NS-AF55DBK9

NS-AFO6DBK1

NS-AFO6DSS1

Have a great, safe weekend y’all.

Marilyn

More Consumer Headlines: