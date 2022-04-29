SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who gunned down teen last month

Ruben Rodriguez, 16, was found dead on March 23, 2022, in the 14500 block of Quesenberry Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who gunned down a 16-year-old in March.

Ruben Rodriguez was found dead with several gunshot wounds at 6 p.m. on March 23 in the 14500 block of Quesenberry Road, not far from Watson Road and Somerset Road on the South Side.

A Crime Stoppers report states that his body was found by several people.

They told police that his body was not at the location earlier in the day, so the shooting must have occurred just before they discovered him.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying the person or people involved in his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. The organization is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

