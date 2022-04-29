87º

Woman testifies she was forced to take part in murder-for-hire plot

Angelica Navarro-DePaz testifies in day three of her solicitation capital murder trial

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Forced by death threats and potential harm to her family is why Angelica Navarro-DePaz said she took part in a murder-for-hire plot.

In day three of her solicitation capital murder trial, Navarro-DePaz testified that the confidential informant who gave police the tip was actually the person threatening her and who planned the entire scheme.

“She told me if you fail me this time I’m going to kill your children and your husband,” Navarro-DePaz said on the witness stand.

The person called Katie in testimony has since passed away, but Navarro-DePaz insisted she was forced into the plot and said that Katie would show up at her home numerous times with armed men to threaten her.

Navarro-DePaz is facing a solicitation capital murder charge. She is accused of hiring an undercover officer to kill her boyfriend’s sister over a $40,000 debt.

The defendant in cross examination consistently denied that her boyfriend’s sister owed her any money and that she didn’t want her dead.

“God knows I wasn’t upset,” Navarro-DePaz said.

The trial is expected to continue into next week.

If found guilty, Navarro-DePaz could face up to life in prison.

